Walls of Chicago Lawn house collapse due to gas explosion

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gas explosion caused the walls of a house to collapse Wednesday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The gas explosion happened late in the afternoon at the bungalow at 6651 S. Claremont Ave., near Marquette Road. Both sides of the house collapsed.

The Fire Department said one man in his 60s was in the house at the time.

He had no visible injuries, but was still taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was stabilized.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 9:18 PM

