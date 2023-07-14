'The Wall That Heals' Vietnam War memorial is set up in McHenry County

'The Wall That Heals' Vietnam War memorial is set up in McHenry County

'The Wall That Heals' Vietnam War memorial is set up in McHenry County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new opportunity in the northwestern suburbs for people to honor fallen veterans.

A traveling Vietnam memorial is stopping in McHenry.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan shows us what it takes to install the memorial and the dedicated volunteers who carry on the tradition.

"Until you see it, you don't really get the perspective on it. It's kind of overwhelming."

A monument on the move makes a stop in McHenry.

"Just the uniqueness of having it here is just awesome, you know?"

Veteran volunteers are here ready to work in the outfield of a baseball field next to VFW Post 4600.

"The bigger panels are a little heavier."

For men who shouldered the weight of war, this is an easy lift. They unload panel after panel and don't let a single one touch the ground.

"If I feel it slipping, I'll tell you to stop and I'll stick my foot under it."

They treat each piece with care, respecting the 58,200 names they carry.

"You forget how many names there are on there until you look at it," said Ben Keefe of VFW Post 4600.

"It's just hard to see this many who've paid the price," added volunteer Mike S. Lisciandrello, Sr.

This is "The Wall That Heals." It's a smaller, replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., but the feeling it evokes is just the same.

Especially with Vietnam veterans.

"A lot of emotion, you know, because we were forgotten," said Vietnam veteran Phil Peszat.

"When I came home, a lot of the Vietnam vets were disrespected. And I was upset for a long time," added Vietnam veteran Stanley Penczak.

The wall travels every year from the end of April through Veterans Day. It visits 18 communities each year, and McHenry will be its home through Monday.

There's an opening ceremony set for 10 a.m. Saturday in McHenry. The Wall that Heals will be open all hours of the day for anyone to visit.

