Walgreens apologizes for canceling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to supply delay

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Walgreens is responding to questions about COVID-19 vaccine appointments getting canceled at some of its pharmacies.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, "We are aware of some locations where appointments had to be rescheduled due to delays in supply."

For those impacted stores, Walgreens said it has paused online scheduling. The statement went on to say, "We apologize for any inconvenience caused to customers who had vaccination appointments scheduled.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 10:20 PM

