Free 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening promoting colorectal cancer awareness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Illinois Cancer Center is hosting a free screening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Thursday, December 29 honoring the late "Black Panther" actor Chadwick Boseman and others affected by cancer.

It's part of a colorectal cancer (CRC) awareness event. The center is using the movie to promote CRC awareness "and the importance of CRC screening particularly among the African American community.

Boseman died of colorectal cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

According to the Chicago Health Atlas, Chicago African Americans die of colorectal cancer at almost twice the rate of other groups.

On hand at the event will be Gastroenterologist and Cancer Center member Keith Naylor, MD who'll the importance of colorectal screening.

The event will be held at the ShowPlace ICON Theatre in Chicago's South Loop.

