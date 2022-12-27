Watch CBS News
Local News

Free 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening promoting colorectal cancer awareness

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) --  The University of Illinois Cancer Center is hosting a free screening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Thursday, December 29 honoring the late "Black Panther" actor Chadwick Boseman and others affected by cancer.

It's part of a colorectal cancer (CRC) awareness event. The center is using the movie to promote CRC awareness "and the importance of CRC screening particularly among the African American community.

Boseman died of colorectal cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.  

According to the Chicago Health Atlas, Chicago African Americans die of colorectal cancer at almost twice the rate of other groups. 

On hand at the event will be Gastroenterologist and Cancer Center member Keith Naylor, MD who'll the importance of colorectal screening. 

The event will be held at the ShowPlace ICON Theatre in Chicago's South Loop.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 4:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.