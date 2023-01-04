VP Harris returns to Chicago to Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Chicago Wednesday.
The White House says she'll highlight the Biden administration's accomplishments on infrastructure - including $40 billion for bridges across the U.S.
Harris will visit bridges that cross the Calumet River.
She will also tout investments in creating trade jobs that don't require a four-year college degree in the Chicago area.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Harris at 12:30 p.m. at Crowley's Yacht Yard on 95th Street.
