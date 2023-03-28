'Our voices need to be heard': Voters 'Party at the Polls' ahead of Tuesday's election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of teens, all of whom are first time voters, got the chance to cast their vote early on Tuesday.

It was described as a "Party at the Polls." The event is designed to make the voting experience comfortable and fun. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos was there.

It may not sound like it or look like it, but these teenagers are participating in the democracy.

More than 600 eligible 18-year-old voters from 13 CPS high school across the city took part at the Party at the Polls event Tuesday. a youth-based civic celebration block party aiming to give young, first time voters a fun and memorable voting experience.

Complete with a DJ and a red carpet, there was no shortage of entertainment outside the Maggie Daley early voting location. Inside however, the real issues facing the city were resonating with those voters.

"Public safety and education was the top ones," said first-time voter Nyla Williams.

"Violence, environmental justice, mental health support. That is something that really lacks in our neighborhoods," said Arseny Acosta of DeVry Advantage Academy.

"I think we need a mayor who is going to take out college debt," said Jermir Eastly of Bogan High School.

"We need to get more police officers out here, on the streets," added Malik Johnson of Bogan High School.

Bogan High School.

While there was a handful of undecided voters, most of the teens had their mind made up upon arrival.

Walter Szczebywlok of Oggen International High School threw his support behind Paul Vallas.

"The different things that he is going for, like with the police and everything. That really resonated with me," Szczebywlok said.

Amada Salazar of Social Justice High School was Team Brandon Johnson.

"Our voices needed to be heard."

With the mayoral election just a week away, and recent polls showing both candidates in a statistical dead heat, the youth vote may very well be a game changer.