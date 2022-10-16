Volunteers take donations for survivors of domestic violence

Volunteers take donations for survivors of domestic violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a day of service for Chicago volunteers Saturday as many gathered to raise awareness and help survivors of domestic violence.

The Chicago Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta set up shop outside the YWCA, where they played music and took donations from the public.

Those items were then sorted into care packages to help women who are escaping bad situations.