Volunteers take donations for survivors of domestic violence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a day of service for Chicago volunteers Saturday as many gathered to raise awareness and help survivors of domestic violence.
The Chicago Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta set up shop outside the YWCA, where they played music and took donations from the public.
Those items were then sorted into care packages to help women who are escaping bad situations.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.