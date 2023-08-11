Volunteers in Pilsen create a unique shelter for dozens of migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 got the first look inside a one-of-a-kind migrant shelter and warehouse.

What makes this facility stand out is that it's an all-volunteer mission. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez took us inside the unique shelter in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

In Pilsen, volunteers are showing that big action can come from a small group.

"It started with a handful of people," said Anna Di Stefano.

It was people like Di Stefano, who saw the need to house the migrant population arriving in Chicago to seek asylum.

"Seeing just people sleeping on the sidewalk, that was something that as soon as I figured out a way to help, I wanted to be involved," she said.

Other wanted to help as well. Together, they formed a volunteer network called Todo Para Todos, Spanish for "Everything for everyone."

The help came in. Eventually someone stepped in to lend the space, which has turned into a temporary home for over 100 migrants.

They said it's the only facility of its kind.

"There aren't any shelters in the city that are totally volunteer-run," said Di Stefano.

CBS 2 got an exclusive look inside. Everything the volunteers had, from the air mattresses to the kitchen supplies, was donated. They also received bikes and toys for the more than 40 children staying at the facility.

The shelter has a storage room like one called "tienditas," Spanish for "little stores." Residents can pick out what they need. They're designed to help instill a sense of normalcy and independence among the residents.

"Our goal is for people to be able to move out and have their own lives," Di Stefano said. "So everything we do is rooted in giving people autonomy and empowerment."

But funds are running out.

"If we are going to remain here longer, we're going to need a serious fundraising push," she said.

It's worrying some of the residents like Maria, who came to Chicago from Venezuela with her husband and child. Maria said she has nowhere else to go.

The group is calling for donations and volunteers so that Maria and others can keep calling the shelter home.

If you're interested in helping the volunteers running the shelter, visit todoparatodos.org.