Volunteers join Northern Illinois Food Bank to honor Day of Service

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Monday, more than 200 volunteers are helping those in need.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank holds a "National Day of Service" as part of "Hunger Action Month."

More than 240 volunteers will spend the day bagging fresh produce to distribute to area food pantries and feeding programs.

"This center, specifically in Lake Forest, is supporting our Lake County and McHenry County neighbors," said Shannon Thompson of the Northern Illinois Food Bank. "We distribute to 200 different pantries and food assistance sites in this area. So all of the apples and potatoes that are packed up here go out to those folks.

It's happening at centers located in four Chicago suburbs.

Happy Monday! Northern Illinois Food Bank is hosting 12 mobile distributions this week, September 11 - September 16. For more information, including this month's mobile schedule and the following month, and search for a pantry by zip code, please visit the link 🔗 in our BIO! pic.twitter.com/hJeVnka5BR — Northern IL Food Bank (@ILfoodbank) September 11, 2023