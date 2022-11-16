Watch CBS News
Volunteers will help Woodridge families repair homes damaged in 2021 tornado

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A joint effort to help four families whose lives were devastated when a tornado hit southwest suburban Woodridge.

Volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation and the non-profit Woodridge Neighbors Helping Neighbors will make repairs to the families' homes and yards.

Volunteers will help one family who lost their unborn child when flying tornado debris hit the mother. A memorial pond and fountain will be built in their honor.

An EF-3 tornado hit around 11 p.m. June 20, 2021 - damaging more than 600 homes in Woodridge.

That tornado also caused damage in Naperville and Darien.

