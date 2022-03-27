Volunteers donate medical supplies to Ukrainian refugees

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Hundreds of people in Chicago voiced their support for Ukraine Sunday at a rally on the Magnificent Mile. They condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for the United States to impose a no-fly zone. Several Illinois lawmakers were among the crowd as well.

The Biden Administration and NATO have said a no-fly zone is off the table for now.

But what is on the table is help for 100,000 refugees leaving their war-torn country. A group of Chicago doctors is on a mission to help some of the most vulnerable.

The Ukrainian Medical Organization of North America Sunday was preparing to send medical supplies from Bensenville to Ukraine for the second time.

The organization is also working to bring injured Ukrainian soldiers and children to the Chicago. They are pushing for approval from the Ukrainian government to release those soldiers and children, giving them permission to seek treatment overseas.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday a plan to bring 100,000 Ukrainian asylum seekers to the U.S.

Doctors in Chicago explained how their hospitals are ready and willing to treat them here.

The boxes of supplies are expected to be shipped otu of O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday. The process of the doctors treating those Ukrainian patients is expected to take at least a few weeks.