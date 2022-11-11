Watch CBS News
Local News

Veterans, volunteers will clean headstones at Fort Sheridan Cemetery

/ CBS Chicago

Volunteers to clean headstones at Fort Sheridan Cemetery
Volunteers to clean headstones at Fort Sheridan Cemetery 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special project is taking place Friday at the Fort Sheridan Cemetery in Lake Forest.

Volunteers will be coming to clean the headstones of veterans.

Fort Sheridan was an active army post in the 1800s and 1900s.

There are more than 2,000 gravesites.

The Lake County Veterans and Family Services Foundation is leading the project starting at noon.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 11:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.