Veterans, volunteers will clean headstones at Fort Sheridan Cemetery

Volunteers to clean headstones at Fort Sheridan Cemetery

Volunteers to clean headstones at Fort Sheridan Cemetery

Volunteers to clean headstones at Fort Sheridan Cemetery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special project is taking place Friday at the Fort Sheridan Cemetery in Lake Forest.

Volunteers will be coming to clean the headstones of veterans.

Fort Sheridan was an active army post in the 1800s and 1900s.

There are more than 2,000 gravesites.

The Lake County Veterans and Family Services Foundation is leading the project starting at noon.