Volunteers at suburban Chicago high school give Navy recruits a taste of home this Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the Chicago area there are many military members away from their families. but a West suburban high school is once again making sure they still get all the warm feelings of home for the holiday.

We met some of the people serving and enjoying a special Thanksgiving celebration at East Leyden High School for Navy recruits.

Later, East Leyden Junior Aidan Jaffray will eat his holiday meal but at this moment he's serving others.

"We're volunteering to help feed and serve the Navy recruits from north Chicago," he said.

Meantime, Robert Connor is eating now and he's also serving others in the U.S. Navy.

"The food is very good, very, very good!"

But the New Jersey resident says it's more than just a great meal.

"It feels amazing to be here," Connor said. "The hospitality is absolutely amazing, the generosity."

It feels amazing to Jaffray too, and other student volunteers.

"It's a better experience for me to be able to meet and mingle and talk to all these soon-to-be veterans and all these recruits," Jaffray said.

"We get to be with our families today, so it's nice to be with others who can't," said Isabella Ambeliz, West Leyden senior.

"Look, look at where I'm at."

Emerald Skye Munoz is getting a different taste of home. Recruits like her get to talk to family members on the phone - something they can't do in basic training.

"It's pretty amazing to know that people would rather spend their Thanksgiving with us, so that way we don't have to spend it alone. It's heartwarming," she said.

so even though they can't be with their families for the holiday, they can still have those warm feelings.

"It makes us feel important, special," Munoz said.