"Voices of Genocide" exhibit now at the Illinois Holocaust Museum

CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday is Holocaust Remembrance Day.

 It was created to honor the six million Jews and other minorities killed by the Nazis and their allies.

This year, the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie is opening a new exhibit on genocide worldwide.

It explores how and why genocide occurs across geography and time.

Visitors can learn from survivors of genocides in Armenia, Guatemala, and Rwanda, among others.

The "Voices of Genocide" exhibition will stay open at the museum permanently.

May 6, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

