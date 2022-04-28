Vogue magazine features CBS 2's Audrina Bigos and her professional curly hair journey

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're used to seeing models and celebrities in Vogue.

But that's nothing compared to the newest person to grace the pages of the iconic magazine CBS 2's Audrina Bigos had the opportunity to share her natural hair journey and why curly hair is professional.

It's not just about the look.

Bigos has shared on social media that she decided to go natural after being diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune disease which affects so many Black women.

She said, as a kid, she didn't see anyone on TV wearing curls, so it was important to Bigos for girls to see that curly hair is professional.

This gave me chills.

@VogueMagazine is sharing my story: from my natural hair journey on TV to my struggles with alopecia.



“I believe there is power in our story—power to affect change and inspire others to walk in who they are.” FULL STORY: https://t.co/4fkRU5MyLp pic.twitter.com/nI5IU1Qv85 — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) April 28, 2022