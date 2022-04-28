Watch CBS News

Vogue magazine features CBS 2's Audrina Bigos and her professional curly hair journey

By CBSChicago Team, Audrina Bigos

/ CBS Chicago

'Vogue' features CBS 2's Audrina Bigos and her professional curly hair journey 01:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're used to seeing models and celebrities in Vogue.

But that's nothing compared to the newest person to grace the pages of the iconic magazine CBS 2's Audrina Bigos had the opportunity to share her natural hair journey and why curly hair is professional.

It's not just about the look.

Bigos has shared on social media that she decided to go natural after being diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune disease which affects so many Black women.

She said, as a kid, she didn't see anyone on TV wearing curls, so it was important to Bigos for girls to see that curly hair is professional.

CBSChicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 28, 2022 / 11:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.