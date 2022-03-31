Watch CBS News

Visitors will have to pay to enter Indiana Dunes National Park starting Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Thursday visitors will have to pay to get into the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The price varies depending on the vehicle you bring in -- starting at $15 and up to $100 for a coach bus.

The revenue will go toward bike trails, parking improvements and other visitor services.

The fee is only for the national park, not the state park.

