Visitors will have to pay to enter Indiana Dunes National Park starting Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Thursday visitors will have to pay to get into the Indiana Dunes National Park.
The price varies depending on the vehicle you bring in -- starting at $15 and up to $100 for a coach bus.
The revenue will go toward bike trails, parking improvements and other visitor services.
The fee is only for the national park, not the state park.
