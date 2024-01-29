Visitation on Monday for Barrington teen killed by Metra train

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A large showing is expected Monday afternoon to remember the 17-year-old girl who lost her life at a Metra train crossing in Barrington.

Visiting for Marin Lacson begins at 2:00 Monday afternoon at the Davenport Family Funeral home in Lake Zurich.

Over the weekend, two vigils were held for Marin.

One near her childhood home in Tower Lakes.

Neighbors and friends gathered there to remember an incredibly kind friend. they put out luminaries near the community beach.

Then each lit a lantern and sent it up to the sky.

At the Campus Life Center in Barrington, student after student spoke of Marin's character as a classmate and a friend who made everyone feel included.

"Whatever she did she would have been amazing. And it's such a shame that we will never see where she would have gone," said one classmate.

"My mom passed away. Her mom and her had me come to her house every single morning. They would make me breakfast and make me feel at home because they knew that I had lost so much and wanted to make me feel part of their family," added a friend.

One student said she couldn't pick one moment with Marin because they were all a blur of happiness. the sign outside the community theater reads -- barrington mourns.

Police said Lacson was walking to school last week when she was hit by the train in the fog after another train had just gone by.

Witnesses said while the gates were down the crossing did not have gates over the sidewalk.