Visitation and funeral set for Luke Laidley, who drowned saving child in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Memorial services have been set for a Winnetka father who drowned in Lake Michigan while saving a child.

Visitation for Luke Laidley will be at McMurrough Funeral Chapel in Libertyville on Friday, July 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A funeral mass will follow on Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Libertyville.

The 43-year-old drowned in Lake Michigan on Tuesday, after jumping from a boat to help a child who was struggling. The child had fallen in while tubing off the boat.

Laidley, a 9/11 survivor who was working in the World Trade Center at the time of the terrorist attacks in 2001, leaves behind a wife and three children.