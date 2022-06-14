Virtual job fair takes place Wednesday with more than 25 companies participating

Virtual job fair takes place Wednesday with more than 25 companies participating

Virtual job fair takes place Wednesday with more than 25 companies participating

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Attention job seekers: you could find your next position on Wednesday and you don't have to leave your home to find it.

HireX is holding a virtual job fair from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. More than 25 companies will be looking for workers, including Walmart, Exxon Mobil and Amazon. Interviews could happen right away, virtually.

Click here to register and find more information about the virtual event.