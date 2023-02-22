"Violins of Hope" showcasing WWII-era instruments to help remember Holocaust

Instruments saved from WWII to be played at Illinois concerts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of musical instruments nearly lost during World War II were recovered and restored. Now they're being played as a symbol of hope and survival.

"Violins of Hope" is a series of concerts, exhibits, and other events coming to Illinois from April through September.

Some of the violins were abandoned by Jewish musicians on the way to Nazi concentration camps while others were forced to play them in the camps during the Holocaust.

JCC Chicago has arranged more than 50 events across Illinois from April through October to showcase the violins and their histories.

The instruments will be on display at the Gail Borden Public Library on April 24. The library is recruiting volunteers now to help with the fragile display.

Performances in the Chicago area will include Highland Park High School, Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, Temple Jeremiah in Northfield, North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe, New Trier High School in Winnetka, the Evanston Symphony Orchestra, and more.

For more information on the "Violins of Hope" series in Illinois, visit the JCC Chicago website.