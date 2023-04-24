Watch CBS News
Violins of Hope on display in Elgin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Elgin Violins of Hope, musical instruments nearly lost during World War II, will be on display Monday.

Some of the violins were abandoned by their owners on the way to concentration camps, while others were brought to the camps during the Holocaust. 

They were recovered and restored and will be shown this evening at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

The have also been played at recent concerts as a symbol of hope and survival.

April 24, 2023

