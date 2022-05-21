Watch CBS News
Violinist offering reward in finding stolen vintage violin

Chicago violinist offering reward for missing vintage violin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago violinist is asking the public's help in finding her stolen violin. there's even a $10,000 reward.

The vintage Italian violin, built in 1758, was taken during a burglary at her South Loop home last week.

Violinist Minghuan Xu and her family were sleeping when the thief broke in and took the rare instrument.

Cook County Crime Stoppers will be out this weekend to pass out flyers and ask the community for any information.

