"Three Friends" selling massive vinyl collections Saturday in Mount Prospect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Record collectors can head to northwest suburban Mount Prospect for hard-to-find tunes. Three residents are pooling their collections for a massive vinyl sale. 

The so-called "Three Friends" record sale is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 306 W. Hiawatha Trail, near Route 83 and Elmhurst Road.

You'll find all kinds of music, including hard-to-find records, some of it still wrapped in plastic.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 4:48 PM

