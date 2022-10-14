Vincent Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' painting defaced by protesters

(CBS) -- A priceless Vincent Van Gogh painting was splattered with tomato soup by a pair of environmental activists at London's National Gallery.

The soup slightly damaged the frame of the artist's famous "Sunflowers" painting, the gallery said. The painting itself was not affected.

The activists wearing Just Stop Oil shirts then glued their hands to the wall. Patrons are heard gasping in astonishment and one shouts, "Security."

Activists from the environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil have thrown tomato soup over the Van Gogh painting Sunflowers at the UK’s National Gallery in London 👇 pic.twitter.com/sxlcDGLej5 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 14, 2022

One of the protesters said, "What is worth more, art or life? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?"

In a statement, the National Gallery said the incident happened around 11 a.m., London time on Friday. The police were called and the protesters were arrested after being unglued from the wall.

Van Gogh created seven versions of "Sunflowers," with the original on display at the London museum.