Vincent Delorenzo, an ex-priest in Michigan, pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 5-year-old after funeral

Vincent Delorenzo Marion Co. Sheriff

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Michigan priest pleaded guilty this week to sexually assaulting a five year old boy after he had officiated a funeral service for a family member.

Vincent Delorenzo, 84, formerly of Flint, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Delorenzo was a former priest with the Lansing Diocese.

The assault happened in 1987.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the remaining charges will be dismissed.

Those charges related to the sexual assault of a child from 1995 to 2000, while he was a student at Holy Redeemer School and Church in Burton.

Delorenzo was living in Florida when was charged with four other priests in May 2019.

While the crime occurred more than 10 years ago, Michigan's statute of limitations did not apply in this case.

Delorenzo's sentencing has been scheduled for June 13. Under his his plea agreement, it is expected that he will be sentenced to 5 years' probation, the first year to be served in the Genesee County Jail.

He will also be required to register as sex offender for the rest of his life.

He also must enroll in sex offender counseling and pay restitution. All the victims will have an opportunity to provide an impact statement at sentencing.

The other four priest charged in 2019 are:

Timothy Michael Crowley of the Lansing Diocese, was charged in Washtenaw County with four felony counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct Crowley was a priest in various parishes, including St. Thomas Rectory in Ann Arbor,

Neil Kalina of the Archdiocese of Detroit, was charged in Macomb County with four felony counts of criminal sexual conduct. Kalina, was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township.

Patrick Casey of the Archdiocese of Detroit, was charged in Wayne County with one felony count of criminal sexual conduct. Casey, who was a priest at St. Theodore of Canterbury Parish in Westland.

Jacob Vellian, 84, of the Kalamazoo Diocese, was charged with two counts of rape. Vellian was a priest at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Benton Harbor.