Villanova takes down DePaul 84-48
Hakim Hart scored 20 points as Villanova beat DePaul 84-48 on Saturday night.
Hart was 7-of-10 shooting (4 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East Conference). Eric Dixon scored 12 points while going 5 of 10 from the field. TJ Bamba was 4-of-8 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.
Da'Sean Nelson led the Blue Demons (2-9, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds. Jaden Henley added 11 points and two steals for DePaul. Chico Carter Jr. also had 11 points and four assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
