Watch CBS News
Sports

Villanova takes down DePaul 84-48

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

Hakim Hart scored 20 points as Villanova beat DePaul 84-48 on Saturday night.

Hart was 7-of-10 shooting (4 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East Conference). Eric Dixon scored 12 points while going 5 of 10 from the field. TJ Bamba was 4-of-8 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Da'Sean Nelson led the Blue Demons (2-9, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds. Jaden Henley added 11 points and two steals for DePaul. Chico Carter Jr. also had 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 6:27 PM CST

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.