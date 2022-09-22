Watch CBS News
Village of Glen Ellyn requesting pipe information from residents to ensure safe drinking water

/ CBS Chicago

Village of Glen Ellyn wants residents to "Get the lead out"
GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) -- West Suburban Glen Ellyn wants residents to get the lead out.

The village is asking everyone to help ensure safe drinking water by reporting information about the water pipes in their homes.

That includes pipe material, size, installation dates, and other factors.

Glen Ellyn officials can help you do all that - just log on to glenellyn.org.

