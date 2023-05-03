Bond set for Villa Park man accused of loitering around Elmhurst high school

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) – Bond is set for a Villa Park man accused of loitering around a high school while on probation for possession of child pornography, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

The office said Yuusef Husain, 36, was within 500 feet of York Community High School, located at 355 W. St. Charles Rd., on at least three different occasions.

He appeared at a bond hearing on Tuesday where his bond was set at $250,000 with 10% to apply in accordance with a previously issued arrest warrant. The state had asked for a bond of $1 million with 10% to apply.

Husain is charged with one count of unlawful for child sex offender to loiter within 500 feet of school property.

The Elmhurst Police Department received numerous reports of occasions of young girls being watched and followed by a man while leaving school for the day. The alleged incidents happened on at least three occasions between April 12 and 28 between 3:45 p.m. and 3:55 p.m.

Through the course of their investigation, police identified Husain as a suspect.

Hussain was said to be within five hundred feet of the school for approximately 10 to 20 minutes on each occasion.

On Monday, a $250,000 with 10% to apply arrest warrant for Husain. He was taken into custody Tuesday while allegedly driving around the school's neighborhoods while students were waiting at their bus stops.

"As a registered child sex predator, Mr. Husain is prohibited from loitering within five hundred feet of a school," said State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "This sex offender registration requirement is not optional. It is alleged that on several occasions, Mr. Husain violated this order and will now face not only today's new charges, but will also now face a petition from my office to revoke his probation."

Husain is due back in court on May 22.