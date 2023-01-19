Villa Park boy, 13, accused of making threats to another boy and his family

VILLA PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy from Villa Park stood accused Wednesday of threatening another boy and his family.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office said the boy appeared a detention hearing Wednesday morning, where DuPage County Judge Demetrios Paonushis ordered that he be detained at least until his next court date. He is charged with two counts of Class 4 Felony disorderly conduct.

Villa Park police said on Tuesday, they learned the 13-year-old had made a threat to the other boy and his family. Prosecutors said it happened during a Snapchat group vide, in which a verbal quarrel between the boys escalated to the point where the 13-year-old started making threats.

The boy said he was "bring a gun to school … and going to finish what he started," prosecutors alleged. Knowing that the victim's mother stays at the house, the boy said he was going to "spray the house," and knowing that the victim's younger brother goes to the YMCA after school, he said he would "get him there," prosecutors alleged.

The boy was arrested within the day Tuesday.

"We have seen an alarming increase in the number of threats made that end up being school related," Villa Park police Chief Michael Rivas said in a news release. "We take all school threats seriously and we will investigate all such incidents vigorously and completely. Schools should be safe spaces where students are free to learn and grow without the fear of violence."

The boy is due back in court Feb. 9.