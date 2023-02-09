Watch CBS News
Villa Park boy charged with making violent threats against his school in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- A Willowbrook High School student who is outplaced for part of the day to another school in Chicago's Southwest Side was accused this week of making threats against the latter school.

The boy, who lives in Villa Park, appeared Tuesday afternoon for a detention hearing, in which DuPage County Judge Demetrios Panoushis ordered him to be placed on home electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors said on Wednesday, Feb. 1, while at Willowbrook High, the 13-year-old boy told a teacher, "I'm going to shoot them b*****s up."

The teacher reported the boy to the dean at the school. The boy went on to tell the dean, "I'm going to f*****g shoot them; not this school, everyone at my other school," prosecutors said.

The boy also attends Menta Academy Midway, prosecutors said.

The school contacted Villa Park police, who on turn contacted the DuPage County State's Attorney's office, prosecutors said.

"Any threat of violence aimed at a school will immediately be investigated and if found credible, will be charged accordingly," DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin said in a news release. "Teachers can't teach, and students can't learn if they are in fear for their safety while at school."

The boy is next due in court on Monday, Feb. 27, before Judge Panoushis.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 7:46 PM

