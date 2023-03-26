Community holding vigil for Rosa Chacon found dead in Little Village alley

Community holding vigil, peach march for Rosa Chacon in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Little Village community is coming together to remember a woman found dead earlier this month.

The body of 21-year-old Rosa Chacon was found in a shopping cart near 24th and Western.

She's one of two women recently found dead in Little Village.

Starting at 2 p.m., the Little Village Community Council will talk about Chacon and host a vigil and peace march in her honor.

They'll walk from the Little Village Arch at 26th and Albany to the location where Chacon's body was found.