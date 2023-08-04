Watch CBS News
Vigil held for at least eight dogs that died in back of hot truck in Indiana

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) -- Dozens of people came out Thursday night in Lake Station, Indiana, for a vigil to pay tribute to at least eight dogs that died in the back of a hot truck.

The German shepherds were being transported to O'Hare International Airport to Michigan City, Indiana, for training for police work this past Friday – when the box truck's air conditioning malfunctioned.

The driver pulled over at a gas station when he heard the dogs barking, and rescuers tried to revive the dogs.

A total of 19 dogs were in the truck.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 10:22 PM

