Vigil held for woman killed after deadly crash following police chase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen people came together Sunday to remember 55-year-old Dominga Flores, the innocent woman killed by a car fleeing police .

It happened Wednesday evening near 31st and Kedzie as police were chasing that car wanted in connection with a Southwest Side crime spree.

Family and friend lit candles, left flowers and balloons and shared pictures of Flores.

Police arrested all four suspects and say they recovered two weapons from their car.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating because the pursuit and crash involved a death.

Police say one reason they pursued the group is the suspects may have been involved in other crimes.