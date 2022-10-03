Watch CBS News
Local News

Vigil held for woman killed after deadly crash following police chase

/ CBS Chicago

Vigil held for woman killed after deadly crash following police chase
Vigil held for woman killed after deadly crash following police chase 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen people came together Sunday to remember 55-year-old Dominga Flores, the innocent woman killed by a car fleeing police .

It happened Wednesday evening near 31st and Kedzie as police were chasing that car wanted in connection with a Southwest Side crime spree. 

Family and friend lit candles, left flowers and balloons and shared pictures of Flores. 

Police arrested all four suspects and say they recovered two weapons from their car. 

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating because the pursuit and crash involved a death. 

Police say one reason they pursued the group is the suspects may have been involved in other crimes. 

First published on October 2, 2022 / 9:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.