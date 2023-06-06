Vienna Beef to transform old Bucktown factory into new plaza featuring restaurant, offices, shops

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vienna Beef is part of Chicago history, and thanks to a planned renovation, its 130-year-old Bucktown factory also will be a big part of the city's future.

The company announced a $20 million plan to redevelop its former factory at 2501 N. Damen Av. into "Vienna Beef Plaza," featuring a restaurant, outdoor gathering place, company headquarters, stores and more.

Rendering of the $20 million Vienna Beef Plaza planned for the old Vienna Beef factory in Bucktown. Vienna Beef

The Vienna Beef Factory Store and Café will feature a full lineup of Vienna Beef products, and will be decorated with memorabilia from the company's 130-year history. The restaurant, which closed in 2020, is expected to open next spring.

"Vienna Beef has long imagined what possibilities exist at our former factory location, where Vienna was in operation since the early 1970s. We couldn't be more excited to see Vienna Beef Plaza come to life," said Tom McGlade, senior vice president at Vienna Beef. "Vienna Beef is a Chicago company in its heart and at its core, and it only makes sense that there is a place in the city for enthusiasts to come and experience everything Vienna Beef— and Chicago— has to offer through excellent food, fun memorabilia and a thriving retail experience."

Vienna Beef relocated its factory operations from Bucktown to Bridgeport in 2015, and opened its Bridgeport store in 2016. The existing Vienna Beef Factory Store in Bridgeport will remain open after the Bucktown restaurant opens.

