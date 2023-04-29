Video shows man trashing Rogers Park Popeyes; police say he was an employee

Police say former worker at Rogers Park Popeyes trashed restaurant, stole money

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man left a Rogers Park Popeye's in complete mess this week, police said.

New video shows a man throwing raw chicken and eggs on the floor of the kitchen at the Popeye's at 1959 W. Howard St., near Damen Avenue.

The TikTok video features the caption, "This is what happens when you don't get paid for a month."

Police say the man behind the vandalism is a former employee, and was told there would be a delay with his paycheck.

He also cut computer products using a knife, and took money from a cash register - and a woman's backpack, police said.

He got away through the front door.