Video shows Joliet police, firefighters rescuing woman from Des Plaines River

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Video released Wednesday showed a dramatic water rescue by Joliet police officers and firefighters.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, rescuers responded to the area of a drawbridge near McDonough Street along the Des Plaines River.

Police said they received a report of a possibly suicidal woman who may have jumped into the river from the bridge.

When they got there, they found a 33-year-old woman near the east bank of the river. They teamed up with firefighters and officers who worked together to rescue the woman safely.