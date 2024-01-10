Video shows police officers from Chicago's western suburbs rescuing 3 from van in water

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Dramatic video released Wednesday by the Naperville Police Department shows a brave rescue from a retention pond.

The body cam video shows officers rushing in to help a family whose car had crashed into a pond in the 3300 block of Cedar Glade Road in Naperville on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Two adults and a toddler were all pulled to safety.

Police said it appears the accident was caused when the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal and drove into the water.

Of the responding officers, Naperville police said on Facebook, "Their ability to remain calm and do what needed to be done to help the frantic family is commendable!"