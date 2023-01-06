Video shows explosion that caused Maine Township townhome fire

CHICAGO (CBS) – Dramatic surveillance video shows the exact moment an explosion ripped through a townhome development in Maine Township near Des Plaines.

After the explosion, a huge fire engulfed an entire building in flames in just a matter of minutes.

CBS 2 spoke to one woman whose parents are now without a home after the fire.

"I don't have words to describe how bad it is," said Sonal Patel. "I'm lucky to have him still alive."

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused that explosion and ensuing fire.