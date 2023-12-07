Video shows gun-toting robbers holding up west suburban Chicago liquor store

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) -- Surveillance video shows masked robbers targeting a liquor store in Cicero.

On the video taken Friday, Dec. 1, between 12:27 and 12:45 a.m., the suspects are seen walking into Mi Taqueria Ochoa at 2413 S. Laramie Ave. in Cicero. The business comprises both a taqueria and a liquor store.

Several of the robbers are seen pointing guns as they enter. One grabs the worker and throws her to the ground.

Another video shows the robbers forcing a worker to open a cash register.

"I wanted to run, but my daughter was here, so I couldn't run," Norma Ochoa, owner of Mi Taqueria Ochoa said in Spanish. "They knocked me down and put guns to my head asking for money."

This was the second robbery at the store this year.

Ochoa said she is looking into installing shutters to protect the store.