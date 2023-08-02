Video shows Cook County Sheriff's officers stealing NASCAR banners from bar

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video shows two Cook County sheriff's officers stealing a pair of NASCAR banners from a River North bar.

The act cost them their jobs.

The video shows one officer removing the banners from a railing outside Mother Hubbard's, 5 W. Hubbard St., and putting them in the trunk of a squad car – while the other appears to serve as a lookout.

On afternoon of Wednesday, July 12, the Chicago Police Department contacted the Sheriff's Office of Professional Review after the officers – Patrick Felker and Paul Gregoire – removed the banners.

Both officers resigned after the Sheriff's office launched an investigation.