Video shows Cook County Sheriff's officers stealing NASCAR banners from bar
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video shows two Cook County sheriff's officers stealing a pair of NASCAR banners from a River North bar.
The act cost them their jobs.
The video shows one officer removing the banners from a railing outside Mother Hubbard's, 5 W. Hubbard St., and putting them in the trunk of a squad car – while the other appears to serve as a lookout.
On afternoon of Wednesday, July 12, the Chicago Police Department contacted the Sheriff's Office of Professional Review after the officers – Patrick Felker and Paul Gregoire – removed the banners.
Both officers resigned after the Sheriff's office launched an investigation.
