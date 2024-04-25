Chicago area man pleads guilty to strangling wife, leaving sons alone with her body

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Elgin man has pleaded guilty to the strangling death of his wife in their home in July 2021, and leaving their two sons alone with her body.

Victor Ayllon pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Wendy, according to Kane County court records.

Kane County prosecutors said, on July 12, 2021, police found a 4-year-old boy walking alone near Lawrence and Aldine avenues in Elgin. After determining where he lived, the officers found a 3-year-old boy in the home, along with the body of the boys' mother, Wendy Ayllon.

Investigators later found her husband, Victor Ayllon, at his parents' home, with marks on his wrists.

Police determined Wendy had picked up her husband early that morning, and arriving at their home around 2:15 a.m., before Victor left in their car around 3:15 a.m.

Prosecutors said a camera inside the home recorded the sound of an argument and Wendy screaming, followed by a thud, during the time both were at home.

When questioned by police, Victor confessed to getting into an argument with Wendy and strangling her, leaving her body with the two boys.

An autopsy later confirmed Wendy had been strangled to death.

After pleading guilty to murder, Victor faces up to 60 years in prison. His sentencing hearing has been set for June 20.