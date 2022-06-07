Watch CBS News
Victims of gun violence honored during Englewood's annual Peace Fest

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Victims of gun violence were honored during Englewood's annual Peace Fest over the weekend. 

The block party-style event near 64th and Honore streets featured music, food and family fun to promote peace and healing throughout the neighborhood.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot dropped by this event, too.

Organizers also held a ceremony to honor lives lost and the families whose lives are forever changed.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 10:43 AM

