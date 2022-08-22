Watch CBS News
Victim shoots would-be carjacker in North Austin

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A would-be carjacker is in critical condition after being show in North Austin early Monday morning. 

Police said a man was in his car around 1:30 a.m., in the 5500 block of West Crystal Avenue, when another man walked over and fired shots. 

The victim, who has a concealed carry license, shot back, hitting the man in the chest. The would-be carjacker was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. 

His gun was recovered at the scene, near central and division.

The victim was not hurt.

Police are investigating this incident as an attempted carjacking. 

First published on August 22, 2022 / 4:58 AM

