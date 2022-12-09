'My face was gushing blood': Victim of Blue Line attack warns other to be vigilant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The victim of an attack on the blue line is now telling his story.

It was last Tuesday, when Jose Duran was shoved onto the tracks by a man he had never met. Now he's coming forward, in an effort to warn others who take public transportation to be more vigilant.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to the victim and has the story from the West Lawn neighborhood.

"My cheekbone was fractured. I had the top of my eye socket that was also fractured."

While he may be on the mend, the trauma that Jose Duran sustained, he said, will be with him forever.

"Right before hand all I remember is I heard 'hey, like someone shouting, and then all of a sudden I am on the railroad tracks," Duran said.

The 28-year-old who works as a chef at the restaurant SCHWA in Wicker Park was waiting for the train at the Division Blue Line station last Tuesday night when he was randomly attacked.

Pushed on the tracks by a complete stranger.

"My face was just gushing with blood," Duran said.

The attacker, identified by police as Cory Patterson, was taken into custody at the scene.

He was charged with attempted murder and now also faces charges for aggravated battery when he assaulted a responding officer.

As a result of the attack,Duran suffered numerous injuries to his head and face. His jaw now wired shut for the next four weeks.

Despite it all, he said he's not bitter.

"I forgive the guy. I don't know his story. I don't know what he's been through. I do just hope that this serves as some thing that can help so it doesn't happen to anybody else," Duran said.

Duran is urging those who ride the trains to be vigilant of their surroundings, even if it means lowering the volume on headphones or looking over your shoulder.

"In an instant you know, in a minute, my life changed," Duran said.

His main priority now is to get back into the kitchen, doing what he loves.

As Duran continues his road to recovery, friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help him pay for medical expenses which have surged due to multiple surgeries.

