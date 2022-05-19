Vice president of Naperville nonprofit Kidsmatter faces child pornography charges

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- The vice president of the Naperville-based KidsMatter human services organization has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography.

Erich Kroll, 49, of unincorporated DuPage County near Darien, has been ordered held on $150,000 bond.

DuPage County Sheriff's officers executed a search warrant at Kroll's house on Wednesday after an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files over the internet, according to the Sheriff's office.

Child pornography was found on Kroll's digital electronics during a forensic examination, the Sheriff's office said.

"I'm so thankful that we have our Digital Forensic Investigation Unit out there working cases like this and getting these predators off the street," DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in a news release. "Crimes against children are crimes against our future and that will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

Kroll is a senior business banker is also the vice president of KidsMatter – though authorities emphasized that these charges are not related to his work with he nonprofit.

"The allegations against Mr. Kroll are very disturbing," DuPage County States Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. "What I find particularly troubling about these allegations is the fact that Mr. Kroll currently serves as Vice President of the Board for KidsMatter. I would like to stress however, that the allegations against Mr. Kroll are in no way affiliated with KidsMatter."