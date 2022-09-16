Watch CBS News
Vice President Kamala Harris in Chicago to discuss women's reproductive health

Vice President Kamala Harris talks abortion rights during Chicago visit
CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Chicago on Friday.

She was joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker for a roundtable discussion on women's health.

Their focus was fighting for reproductive rights after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

"We are in the wake of that decision facing a health care crisis in America," Harris said. "That requires us all to speak up and do all we can to ensure that we will fight to protect a woman's right to make decisions about her own body."

The vice president went on to stress the importance of the upcoming midterm election, and said the candidates elected will have a major impact on the issue.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 6:20 PM

