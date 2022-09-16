Vice President Harris visits Chicago to discuss reproductive rights
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is spending time in Chicago Friday.
She'll be part of a round table at U.I.C with students, reproductive health advocates, and providers in Chicago to talk about the fight to protect women's reproductive rights.
Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, and Cook County President Preckwinkle are expected to join her.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.