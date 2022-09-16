Watch CBS News
Vice President Harris visits Chicago to discuss reproductive rights

Vice President Harris will visit Chicago Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is spending time in Chicago Friday.

She'll be part of a round table at U.I.C with students, reproductive health advocates, and providers in Chicago to talk about the fight to protect women's reproductive rights.

Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, and Cook County President Preckwinkle are expected to join her.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 8:20 AM

