Veterans' ruck march held to raise awareness for PTSD and veteran suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundres of Chicago area veterans traded in their combat boots for walking shoes Saturday as organization Chicago Veterans staged its annual ruck march. 

Participants walked 17 miles -- one mile for every veteran who died from suicide each day. 

The event raises funds to help struggling veterans transition to civilian life. 

Organizaers stage the event around Memorial Day each year to raise awares about PTSD and other mental health issues facinb those who served. 

First published on May 29, 2022 / 12:26 AM

