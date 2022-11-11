'Never forget our veterans': Ceremony at Soldier Field honoring those who served on Veterans Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Veterans Day, people are giving thanks and honoring those who have served in the United States military, in war and in peace.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from Soldier Field, the site of a ceremony for the veterans. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Brigadier General Rodney Boyd from the Illinois Army National Guard and members of each branch of the United States military.

Boyd said there are ways to honor and serve veterans not just on days like this but every day.

"Never forget about our veterans. It's nice to think about veterans on this special day. But we need to think about veterans all year long. Things like do they have housing? Do they have access to medical and dental coverage? Do they have access to education and jobs," Boyd said. "So we can still provide insight on how we can get veterans more resources. Then I think that would make Veterans Day every day of the year."

brigadier General Boyd says a simple thing you can do is find a veterans center in your city or down. Visit with the veterans. Say hello, hear their story. Something that can have immense value in a veteran's life that doesn't cost you anything but your time. Jackie Kostek, CBS 2 News.

This Friday, Soldier Field is proud to host the City of Chicago Veterans Day Ceremony. Doors open at 10am with the ceremony beginning at 11am inside the South Courtyard. Complimentary parking is available inside the Waldron Deck. pic.twitter.com/NAAvfPTcQv — Soldier Field (@SoldierField) November 9, 2022