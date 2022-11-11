Veterans Day: Salute to CBS 2 veterans

CHICAGO (CBS)-- As we honor all veterans, we want to give a special shout out to two of our own here in the CBS 2 newsroom.

First we salute photojournalist Brad Johnson who served as a Navy Seabee before switching over to the Army. Navy Seabees are an elite group trained in both combat and construction.

Johnson is now a very talented photojournalist.

We also honor Mario Carrasco, who served four years in the Air Force, from 1997 to 2001.

CBS 2 is lucky to have him now as a photojournalists and editor.

We are giving a special shoutout to CBS 2's Audrina Bigos and she honors her family members who have served.

Thank you to our veterans. THANK YOU for your service. Thank you for defending our families and our neighbors.



Thank you to my family for serving a combined 57+ years in the https://t.co/9pywB3sDyW. I salute you and I love you!#VeteransDay @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/DDM2X91esM — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) November 11, 2022

Her mom, dad, brother and sister-in-law are all veterans. Combined, her family has served over 57 years with so many sacrifices made. She said she is "so proud."

"I remember my mom being stationed in Korea for a year, my dad back here and you're just trying to make it through as families," Bigos said. "Thank you to not only our military, but the spouses and the families."